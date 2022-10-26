Khalistani separatists, Canadian Indians clash during Diwali celebrations in Mississauga, one injured

New Delhi: Indian-origin Canadians and Khalistani separatists and sympathisers clashed during a Diwali party at Westwood Mall in Canadian city of Mississauga, leaving one person injured.

In a video shared on Twitter, two groups in huge numbers, one holding the tricolour and the others holding the Khalistan flags, can be seen facing-off with each other and raising slogans.

DIWALI NIGHT ‘FIGHT’: A flag-waving faceoff between Indian & Khalistan supporters at Westwood Mall, Malton-Mississauga, on Diwali night appears to have triggered what Peel Police described as reports of “400-500 people fighting in a parking lot.” One person was injured. https://t.co/EBC0HAKLKP pic.twitter.com/FIA3vbELpd — Daksh Panwar (@Daksh280) October 25, 2022

According to reports, Peel Regional Police confirmed that one person suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated by paramedics.

According to local news website insauga.com, Peel Regional Police intervened after there were reports of 400 to 500 people involved in a fight at Malton parking lot during the Diwali celebrations.

However, no one was arrested, fined or charged with any offence.

Quoting the Toronto CityNews, a News 18 report said that Peel police constable Mandeep Khatra informed that the fights were isolated and entire groups were not involved in the face-off.

“There was information that there were smaller groups involved in fights, but not the whole group,” Khatra was quoted as saying.

Police remained on scene until past midnight even after the situation calmed down.

“We originally received information that a fight had occurred. The police attended, there was a large crowd, a lot of people yelling and screaming. It was determined to be a Diwali celebration and police remained in the area to keep the peace and were present in the area until the crowd dispersed,” the report quoted Khatra as saying.

Earlier this week, India urged Canada to stop the Khalistan referendum which is likely to take place on 6 November. The referendum is being organised by the banned Sikhs for Justice group.

