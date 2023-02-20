Khaleda Zia can do politics, but not participate in election, says Bangladesh Law Minister

New Delhi: Bangladesh Law Minister Anisul Huq has hit out at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. Anisul said, “Khaleda Zia can take part in politics but she is barred from contesting in the next general election because of her conviction for corruption.”

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, “Whether she will do politics or not, it’s her personal matter,” added the minister.

The statement came during Anisul Huq’s interaction with the reporters after attending an orientation course held at Judicial Administration Training Institute in Dhaka.

“The constitution states that any person who has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment cannot participate in the elections. There is nothing new to say,” the report in the Dhaka Tribune added.

Khaleda Zia convicted in corruption cases

According to the case, Zia and three others abused their power and collected USD 375,000 for the charitable trust from unknown sources.

The Zia Charitable Trust graft case was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2011.

Zia’s former political affairs secretary Harris Chowdhury, his former aide and former BIWTA acting director Ziaul Islam Munna, and former Dhaka mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka’s personal secretary Monirul Islam Khan are the three others convicted in the case.

Zia’s party, however, says the charges for both cases are politically motivated.

