Moscow: The building of the Russian defence ministry, situated in the centre of Moscow, was engulfed in plumes of smoke after a kettle caught fire.

The fire broke out on the third floor of one of the buildings of the ministry on Znamenka Street.

Initially, emergency services said the cause of the fire could be a “power grid emergency”.

Footages of the fire at Russian defence ministry which has now gone viral show a thin plume of dark smoke rising from the building situated near the Kremlin.

The building is on Znamenka Street. The administrative services of the Ministry of Defense are located there. pic.twitter.com/CYOE1C4Yv3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 5, 2023

The blaze covered an area of 60 square metres. It was put out shortly after it started with no casualties, a report by TASS news agency said.

“Around 19:30 (16:30 GMT), in one of the administrative buildings of the defense ministry in Moscow, duty workers detected smoke on the premises. The fire department and ministry of emergency situations came to the scene,” Interfax cited Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.