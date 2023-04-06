Kettled: Russian defence ministry building engulfed in plumes of smoke as kettle catches fire, WATCH
Fire broke out on the third floor of one of the buildings of Russian defence ministry on Znamenka Street
Moscow: The building of the Russian defence ministry, situated in the centre of Moscow, was engulfed in plumes of smoke after a kettle caught fire.
The fire broke out on the third floor of one of the buildings of the ministry on Znamenka Street.
Initially, emergency services said the cause of the fire could be a “power grid emergency”.
Footages of the fire at Russian defence ministry which has now gone viral show a thin plume of dark smoke rising from the building situated near the Kremlin.
The building is on Znamenka Street. The administrative services of the Ministry of Defense are located there. pic.twitter.com/CYOE1C4Yv3
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 5, 2023
The blaze covered an area of 60 square metres. It was put out shortly after it started with no casualties, a report by TASS news agency said.
“Around 19:30 (16:30 GMT), in one of the administrative buildings of the defense ministry in Moscow, duty workers detected smoke on the premises. The fire department and ministry of emergency situations came to the scene,” Interfax cited Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Spain firefighters working to control blaze that has destroyed 4,000 hectares
An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe has raised fears of a repeat of 2022 when 785,000 hectares were destroyed - more than double the annual average for the past 16 years, according to European Commission (EC) statistics.
How a Russian student ended up on the official terrorist list over an Instagram post
As the Kremlin intensifies its crackdown on free speech, social media platforms have become a more frequent target for punishment. The case of Olesya Krivtsova, a Russian student who ended up on its official terrorist list, has highlighted the perils of using social media to criticise the war
How Xi Jinping's 'peacemaker’ image is in sharp contrast to his behaviour at home and on borders
The crisis in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are opportunities on the platter that President Xi is leaving no stone unturned to exploit to make his global footprint invincible as he begins his third term as the president of China