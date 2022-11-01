Celebrated every year with great enthusiasm to mark the foundation of the state, Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi is marked on 1 November. This day marks the merger of the three Malayalam-speaking regions to form a single independent state in the Republic of India and thus serves as a reminder of Kerala’s birthday.

Prior to this, Kerala comprised three major provinces including Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore. Later these were unified and gained the distinction of having the first democratically elected Communist government in the world.

On this day, people not only celebrate the state’s birthday with passion but also make preparations to raise awareness about Kerala’s history and culture among others. To know in detail about Kerala Piravi or Kerala Day, read further.

Kerala Day 2022: History

Nearly after a decade of India gaining its independence, it was on 1 November 1956, when the state of Kerala was formed with the merger of the three regions i.e., Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore. Earlier, Travancore and Cochin were united on 1 July 1949 to form Travancore-Cochin following which it was in the year 1956, the decision was implemented to merge the same with Malabar and the Kasaragod taluk of South Canara to form Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act.

After this, the first elections for the Kerala Legislative Assembly were organised in 1957 and a government was formed by a Communist-dominated administration.

Kerala Day 2022: Significance

Also called Kerala Piravi, it is a Malayalam word that means birth thus translating to the birth of Kerala. The day holds significance for thousands of Malayalis across the state and also among those who live in other parts of the world.

On this day, people celebrate by wearing traditional clothes which are kasavu sarees for women and mundu for men. Apart from that, programs are also organised at various places including educational institutes to promote the culture and linguistic identity of the state.

Kerala 2022: Celebrations

While preparations are underway for celebrations on the day, Kerala Governor, as well as Chief Minister, also extended their wishes to the people of the state.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in a statement said, “My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Kerala Day). Hand in hand, let us make greater contributions towards the development and progress of our beloved State, strengthening of social harmony & the enrichment of our mother tongue, Malayalam.”

On the other hand, CM Pinarayi Vijayan in his message also pitched for a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Kerala Day 2022: Wishes

Here are some heartwarming wishes and messages to send on Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi:

– To bring back some beautiful memories and colourful dreams of the past, here comes another Kerala Piravi. Best wishes on this day.

– Wishing every person in god’s own country a very happy Kerala Piravi.

– Known for its extraordinary art forms, unique cultural heritage, and natural beauty, Kerala grows a year older today. Happy Kerala Day 2022.

– Celebrate Kerala Piravi with scrumptious food, a grinning sun, and generous people with some unforgettable recollections.

– For all the Malayalis out there, today is a big day for all and the entire state. It’s Kerala’s birthday today.

