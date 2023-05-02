Keeping The Vibe: UK bars to pour 62 million beers, earn over £120,000,00 on King Charles III's coronation weekend

UK’s pub and bars are expected to earn a record 1.2 billion pounds on the coming weekend ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

According to recent data from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), the historic event is expected to bring over £120,000,00 as the local breweries have estimated to collectively pour 62 million pints over the weekend, with longer hours to serve.

It came as the government extended pub hours by two hours on May 5 to 7 meaning bars will stay open until one in the morning.

As per reports, the coronation event is expected to be celebrated at many outlets in UK with special menus and events based on royal theme that too with attractive offers on food and drinks.

Ben Rosson, owner of a pub in Huddersfield, was quoted in the mirror saying, ‘We have so much going on over the coronation weekend, it’s the first time we’ve hosted an afternoon tea.

‘It would be great to see a range of people getting involved and hopefully getting new customers into the pub too.

‘We have a raffle draw on the Sunday, a street party and live music.’

He added: ‘It’s always good for everyone to be able to get out and enjoy themselves, especially after Covid.

‘The coronation is a great chance for people to get out and celebrate – what better place to do so than the pub?”

The event is also being seen as ‘crucial’ for UK’s hospitality industry as businesses continue to recover from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a critically difficult time for our industry, we hope people will mark this historic national celebration by visiting their local, one iconic British institution supporting another,” said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA.

