Keeping The Vibe: UK bars to pour 62 million beers, earn over £120,000,00 on King Charles III's coronation weekend
The King Charles III's coronation event is expected to be celebrated in many outlets in UK with special menus and events based on royal theme that too with lucrative offers on food and drinks. Even the government has allowed to open pubs until 1
UK’s pub and bars are expected to earn a record 1.2 billion pounds on the coming weekend ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6.
According to recent data from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), the historic event is expected to bring over £120,000,00 as the local breweries have estimated to collectively pour 62 million pints over the weekend, with longer hours to serve.
It came as the government extended pub hours by two hours on May 5 to 7 meaning bars will stay open until one in the morning.
Related Articles
As per reports, the coronation event is expected to be celebrated at many outlets in UK with special menus and events based on royal theme that too with attractive offers on food and drinks.
Ben Rosson, owner of a pub in Huddersfield, was quoted in the mirror saying, ‘We have so much going on over the coronation weekend, it’s the first time we’ve hosted an afternoon tea.
‘It would be great to see a range of people getting involved and hopefully getting new customers into the pub too.
‘We have a raffle draw on the Sunday, a street party and live music.’
He added: ‘It’s always good for everyone to be able to get out and enjoy themselves, especially after Covid.
‘The coronation is a great chance for people to get out and celebrate – what better place to do so than the pub?”
The event is also being seen as ‘crucial’ for UK’s hospitality industry as businesses continue to recover from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In a critically difficult time for our industry, we hope people will mark this historic national celebration by visiting their local, one iconic British institution supporting another,” said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The Ex Factor: Why Queen Camilla’s ‘naughty’ first husband has received a coronation invite
The invites are out for King Charles and Camilla’s coronation for 6 May. One invite has raised eyebrows as it is for the Queen’s former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Despite being divorced, the two are 'joined at the hip' and he is often called her 'co-conspirator'
Tone-deaf gesture? Why a pledge of allegiance to King Charles has stirred a row
At the historic coronation of King Charles III, the public has been asked to pledge their allegiance to the new monarch in a ‘Homage of the People’ from wherever they are watching. While some have dubbed the move as ‘lovely’, others have slammed the Royal Family for being archaic
From caviar to cardboard cutouts: How King Charles' coronation is a boost for business owners
Mugs, plates, tea towels, magnets, cushions and teddy bears are staple memorabilia for royal occasions and an array of these to mark King Charles' coronation on 6 May are already filling shop windows