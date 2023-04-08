‘Keeping a constant watch’: India confronts Myanmar about Chinese military base in Coco Islands

New Delhi: The Indian Government has confronted Myanmar about the construction of a Chinese military base in the Great Coco Islands, an archipelago barely 55 km away from India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In January 2023, satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies – a Colorado-based IT company – showed renewed levels of construction activities in Myanmar’s Great Coco Islands.

Indian officials aware of the matter say that representatives of the government have shared pictures with their counterparts in Myanmar of what seem to depict Chinese workers helping the construction of a listening post on Coco Islands located in the Indian Ocean. In these pictures, the workers were also seen extending an airstrip.

Myanmar calls allegations ‘absurd’

The Indian officials also revealed that that during the meetings Myanmar officials rejected any allegations made by India about Chinese involvement in the Coco Islands.

The satellite imagery has caused a great deal of concern for India as it remains wary that the construction of such a facility will facilitate China to monitor communications from naval bases and track missiles from test sites, according to Bloomberg.

Calling the allegations “absurd,” Major General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for Myanmar’s ruling State Administration Council said that his country would never authorise any foreign government to build a military base on its land.

He said, “Myanmar and India always have discussions at many levels, but there was no specific discussion on this issue.”

“The Indian government already knows perfectly well that only Myanmar security forces are based there, and they are doing defence activities for their own country,” the General added.

India will take ‘necessary measures’ to safeguard interests

India remained firm on its stand during the meeting, the officials said. Arindam Bagchi, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said that India will take all the necessary steps to safeguard its interests.

“The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar, Chen Hai has not responded to a request for comment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, similarly, did not reply to questions.

Despite Myanmar’s reassurance, India will continue pressing the country to block any attempt made by China from operating the spy post on Coco Islands.

Tell-tale signs of China military base

Last week, Chatham House, a London-based policy research group, released a report about the Great Coco Islands “experiencing a steady makeover, with tell-tale signs of military modernization and facilities to support aircraft.”

Providing pictorial proof, the report speculated on Myanmar’s intentions of militarising the archipelago by conducting maritime surveillance operations.

“Visible are two new hangars, a new causeway and what appears to be an accommodation bloc, all of which are visible in proximity to a freshly lengthened 2,300-metre runway and radar station,” the report said.

It added, “Visible as of late March on the southern tip of Great Coco, just beyond the causeway connecting the islands, is evidence of land clearing efforts indicating construction work to come.”

