Karl Marx 139th Death Anniversary: All you need to know about the Father of Marxism

Karl Marx's name would perhaps rank high on the list of philosophers whose ideologies have brought in changes around the world. Known to be the father of Marxism, he is considered one of the most popular figures in international history.

Born on 5 May 1818, Karl Heinrich Marx dedicated his whole life in promoting the Marxist theories. Most of his theories revolved around society, economics and polity, hence making him the propagator of scientific socialism.

On 14 March 1883, he breathed his last in England after his health deteriorated. He passed away in his armchair itself and was buried at the Highgate Cemetery in London.

Interestingly, Karl Marx's tombstone is engraved with the last line of a quote from Theses of Feuerbach and The Communist Manifesto.

As we remember the father of Marxism on his 139th death anniversary, here is all you need to know about him:

Karl Marx was born to Heinrich Marx, who was a successful attorney and Henrietta Pressburg, both from Jewish descent. His father Heinrich was totally aligned to the thought process of Kant and Voltaire, which is why he made his son study the philosophers from an early age.

During his early years, Karl Marx grew up in an atmosphere where literature encouraged political liberalism that was being hounded by a conservationist government.

Later on, he enrolled himself in the University of Bonn, Germany, where he met and got engaged to Jenny von Westphalen. Following which, he became a close associate of her father, Ludwig von Westphalen, who influenced him to study Saint-Simonian's politics and Romanticism (Artistic movement).

Marx also enrolled in the University of Berlin, where he studied law. During this time, he got deeply interested in philosophy and also took a keen interest in the late Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel. He was a popular figure at that time and was always a topic of discussion among European circles.

In 1842, Marx started working as a journalist in Rheinische Zeitung (Rhineland News). Within no time, he became the editor of the newspaper and through it, he presented his radical views on the right-wing European governments as well as mentioned names that brought him under the radar of the Prussian Government.

After an article that criticised the Russian monarchy was featured on the newspaper, it was banned.

The following year, in 1843, Marx married Jenny in a Protestant church and moved to Paris.

In 1867, he published the Das Capital after working as a correspondent in New York Daily Tribune. He wrote about the law and applications of economics in modern society and elaborated on the capitalist theory, foreign trade and global market.

Marx never received the reputation that he deserved in his life. Reports also suggest that his wife and eldest daughter died before him, which created a devastating impact on his mind.

After his death, his work was read and respected by Russian leader and Communist Vladimir Lenin, who closely followed Marx's works. With time, Lenin helped him gain his recognition around the world.

