Just who is Farah Khan, the woman who fled Pakistan with a ‘$90,000 bag’?

A picture of Farah Khan, a woman from Pakistan, carrying a bag allegedly worth $90,000 has gone viral. Khan is reportedly a close friend of Bushra Bibi, the wife of outgoing Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

The neighbouring nation is in the middle of a political crisis, as Opposition parties have moved a no-trust motion against the PM. The case is now being heard in the Pakistan Supreme Court. But amid all this brouhaha, Farah Khan has managed to grab headlines.

Who is Farah Khan?

Farah Khan is a close acquaintance of Bushra Bibi. She has fled the country after the dissolution of the National Assembly in wake of the no-confidence motion. Her husband has also left the country.

Khan has reportedly left for Dubai after being accused of corruption. The photo, circulating widely on Twitter, shows the woman onboard a flight. While it is not clear about when the photograph was taken, much has been made of the purple bag near her feet.

So much so that it has elicited a response from leaders of Pakistan’s opposition parties who have called Khan “Bushra’s frontwoman”.

“Farah Khan, Bushra’s Frontwoman who ran away. The bag with her is for $90,000. Yes that’s ninety thousand dollars,” tweeted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Romina Khurshid Alam.

"Farah Khan, Bushra's Frontwoman who ran away. The bag with her is for $90,000. Yes that's ninety thousand dollars," tweeted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Romina Khurshid Alam.

The allegations against Farah Khan

According to opposition parties in Pakistan, Farah Khan received a massive sum of money – amounting to six billion Pakistani rupees ($32 million) – for transferring and posting officers according to their choices.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had called her “mother of all scandals”, reports Dawn. “I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of the prime minister),” said Nawaz, the daughter of deposed Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

She had claimed that once Imran Khan was ousted all the stories of corruption would surface.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also mentioned Farah Khan several times recently and accused her of being involved in corruption.

Sacked governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Aleem Khan, an old friend of Imran Khan, also alleged that Farah Khan had made millions in transfers and postings done in Punjab through former chief minister Usman Buzdar, according to the Dawn report.

Defending Imran Khan

Imran Khan’s step-son Musa Maneka has distanced his family from Farah Khan. Musa Maneka is the son of Bushra Bibi and her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka.

“Farah Khan has gone to Dubai to seek residence there,” Maneka told Geo News. “Our family (the Maneka family) has no links with the alleged deals done by Farah Khan.” He added that she had wronged his mother and Imran Khan.

Responding to the accusation, the outgoing PM’s close aide Shehbaz Gill had said that Maryam Nawaz was targeting Bushra’s friend after she couldn't find the grounds to criticise her. According to him, Farah Khan did not hold any public post; she was not a member of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Farah Khan is not the only one leaving Pakistan. According to media reports, more aides close to Imran Khan are likely to leave the country, as he is losing favour in political circles.

