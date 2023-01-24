Juniper Oak 2023: US, Israel conduct wargames with eye on China, Iran

Washington: The United States (US) and Israel started a major joint military exercise on Monday.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that the exercise, which has been named ‘Juniper Oak 2023’, involves over 140 aircraft, 12 naval vessels, and artillery systems from both nations. The exercise was launched on January 23 and is scheduled to conclude on Friday.

Israeli publication ‘The Times of Israel’ quoted a senior US defence official as saying that the purpose of ‘Juniper Oak 2023’ is to send a message to Iran that the ongoing war in Ukraine cannot distract the attention of the US from the Middle East.

An attempt is also being made to give a message to China through the joint mlitary exercise ‘Juniper Oak 2023’ that it should not be under any misunderstanding and that a large military force can be sent anywhere at any time by the US and its allies.

According to US defence officials, this is the biggest exercise between the US and Israel so far.

A total of 1100 Israeli soldiers are participating in this exercise along with 6400 US soldiers. Apart from this, there are 142 aircraft including B-52 bombers. Out of this, 100 aircraft belong to the US armed forces.

A US Navy carrier strike group and six Israeli ships are also part of this exercise.

What is the purpose of Juniper Oak 2023?

“Juniper Oak 2023 is a joint all-domain exercise that improves interoperability with our partners in air, land and sea, as well as in space. Apart from this, it increases the ability to respond to enemies. Also strengthens America’s commitments in the Middle East,” General Michael Eric Kurilla, commander of the US Central Command said.

He also pointed out that the focus is on China and that around 100,000 troops are in Europe to help NATO and Ukraine.

“But even after this, the US will not hold back from using its strength and will continue to practice on a large scale keeping in mind its priorities,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.