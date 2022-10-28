Journalist Masih Alinejad receives Oxi Courage Award for her fight against Iran’s compulsory hijab law
The event was also attended virtually by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who also praised Journalist Masih Alinejad
New Delhi: Journalist Masih Alinejad has always been vocal against Iran’s compulsory hijab law despite not being able to visit the Islamic Republic for over a decade.
Masih received the Oxi Courage Award. The event was also attended virtually by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Masih said, “I didn’t accept the Oxi Courage Award to say “No to the Islamic Republic.” Iranians do that by chanting “Death to the Dictator” in the streets of Iran. I accepted it to say “No” to the western countries who still recognize the legitimacy of this regime.”
I didn't accept the Oxi Courage Award to say “No to the Islamic Republic.” Iranians do that by chanting “Death to the Dictator” in the streets of Iran. I accepted it to say “No” to the western countries who still recognize the legitimacy of this regime#MahsaAmini#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/H2LjiOu7TK
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 28, 2022
Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was pronounced dead on 16 September after she was detained for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes, sparking Iran’s biggest wave of popular unrest in almost three years.
Solidarity rallies with Iranian women — who have defiantly burnt the hijabs they have been obliged to wear since the 1979 Islamic revolution — have been held worldwide, with demonstrations in more than 150 cities over the weekend.
In Iran itself, clashes between protesters and security forces have rocked cities nationwide for over a month after they first flared in western regions home to Amini and Iran’s Kurdish minority.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Risk of torture and dying behind bars': Iran protest prisoners sound alarm
Many prisoners have testified to being severely beaten, tortured during interrogations, and deprived of food and clean drinking water. Some detainees were left with shotgun pellets, broken limbs, and without medical care
Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe
In Los Angeles, home to the biggest population of Iranians outside of Iran, protesters chanted for the fall of Iran’s government and waved hundreds of Iranian flags that turned the horizon into a undulating wave of red, white and green
233 killed in Iran as protests triggered by Amini death enter fifth week
The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code