Iran: Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, who has always been vocal against Iran’s compulsory hijab law, invited feminists and freedom fighters around the world to join the protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for wearing tight trousers and a loose headscarf (hijab) by Iran’s morality police in Tehran.

Alinejad said that she invites feminists and freedom fighters around the world, to join them in supporting the Iranian women and people’s uprising against the Iranian regime.

She tweeted, “We don’t need you to save us, but we need West to stop saving this regime. Join us calling them out.”

I invite feminists and freedom fighters around the world, to join us supporting the Iranian women and people’s uprising against Iranian regime. We don’t need you to save us, but we need West to stop saving this regime. Join us calling them out.#مهسا_امینی #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/epoROwSJIU — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 26, 2022

The journalist invited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Abdullahi Omar who are American politicians, to join the protest and show solidarity with Mahsa Amini, who got killed by hijab police.

I invite @AOC and @IlhanMN to join me to go to Islamic Republic of Iran’s interest section in DC to show our solidarity with #MahsaAmini who got killed by hijab police and support Iranian women who are facing guns and bullets. #مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/GraitSFaFO — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 26, 2022

Masih posted a video on Twitter in which she can be seen walking into the Interest Section in Iran to complain about the threats she has been receiving for running an anti-compulsory hijab campaign.

The video shared shows that the journalist is not allowed to register a complaint because her head is not covered with a hijab and she doesn’t possess an Iranian passport.

To someone who has been threatened with death, they say,” we don’t accept your complaint because you’re unveiled. Yet, for my life, I have the right to file a complaint inside my country, Masih said in the video.

According to AFP, twenty journalists have been imprisoned since the protests erupted earlier this month over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been arrested by the country’s notorious morality police, according to the Washington-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Iranian authorities have cracked down on protests which erupted after the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman. The death of Mahsa Amini who was reportedly beaten after being arrested for wearing her hijab “improperly” sparked street protests.

Unrest has spread across the country as women burned their headscarves to protest laws that force women to wear the hijab. Seven people are reported to have been killed, and the government has almost completely shut down the internet.

With inputs from agencies

