Joe Biden walks up to PM Modi at G7 Summit, shows bonhomie between leaders of democratic world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending this year's G7 summit being held under the German presidency

Schloss Elmau, Germany: In an instance of bonhomie between the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world that caught the eye of viewers, US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him at the venue of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany on Monday.

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him ahead of the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/gkZisfe6sl — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Prime Minister Modi is attending this year's summit being held under the German presidency. India is among the five partner countries invited to attend the G7 Summit.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today welcomed the prime minister at Schloss Elmau, ahead of the G7 Summit. Before the start of the second day of the G7 Summit, leaders of the member and partner countries gathered for a group photograph.

Besides Biden, Modi was seen interacting with the prominent leaders of the group including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. PM Modi was also seen having a tete-tete with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Friendship at the highest level: President @EmmanuelMacron and Prime Minister @narendramodi at a crucial #G7 summit for collective decisions on global challenges and world stability," the French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.

Friendship at the highest level: President @EmmanuelMacron and Prime Minister @narendramodi at a crucial #G7 summit for collective decisions on global challenges and world stability. pic.twitter.com/Qe7Vdu6C2u — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) June 27, 2022

On the second day of the summit in Elmau, the main focus of the G7 heads of state and government will be continued support for Ukraine. On Sunday the Chancellor welcomed the heads of state and government of the G7 to the summit under the German presidency. The economically strong democracies come together in Schloss Elmau for three days.

"We are united by our view of the world. We are also united by our belief in democracy and the rule of law," said Chancellor Scholz at the beginning of the summit. That will play a major role in the deliberations.

In a first working session on Sunday, the heads of state and government of the G7 discussed global economic issues. All G7 countries are concerned about the crises that are currently to be overcome - falling growth rates in some countries, rising inflation, shortages of raw materials and disruption to supply chains. These are no small challenges and it is therefore important to share responsibility, said Scholz.

"The G7 are a good community to develop joint responses to the challenges of our time. It is important that we act decisively and also as a unit. Both belong together," said the Chancellor.

Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit. Besides the G7 event, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries on the sidelines of the summit.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed and interacted with the Indian community in Germany at the Audi Dome, Munich. Thousands of members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany participated in the event.

