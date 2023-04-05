Joe Biden to visit UK and Ireland from 11-14 April

Washington: Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland next week. The US President will travel to Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

He will travel to Belfast from 11 to 12 April to mark the “tremendous progress” made since the signing of the agreement.

The US President will then travel to Ireland between 12 and 14 April where he will deliver an address to mark US-Irish ties.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden’s trip to Belfast intends to “underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.”

“He will discuss our close co-operation on the full range of shared global challenges,” Jean-Pierre said.

The White House Press Secretary said Biden will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people.

In February, Britain and the European Union settled a festering dispute over Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland that ensures that there would be no new checks on goods crossing the land border between Northern Ireland and the republic to the south, which is part of the EU.

The agreement eased a source of tension between London and Washington. The Biden administration had voiced concern over the continued success of the Good Friday agreement which ended most of the violence in Northern Ireland that had prevailed since the late 1960s.

In Ireland, Biden will meet with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who visited the White House in mid-March for a traditional St. Patrick’s Day visit.

Varadkar hailed the Biden visit as “an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home.”

“Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit,” Varadkar said.

“His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries together,” he added.

Biden will visit Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo, “where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people,” the White House said.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.