Joe Biden recalls taking his granddaughter for her first-time vote; calls it 'favourite moment from 2022'

As the year is about to end, we are all busy preparing for new year celebrations with our family members and friends. Speaking of which, this is also the best time to recall our favourite moments from the year 2022 and how we created a lot of memories in the past 12 months. Just like many of us, US President Joe Biden also became nostalgic as he recalled some of his favourite moments from the year. Taking to Twitter, the president shared a throwback video from the November midterms held in October this year and remembered how he took his granddaughter Natalie Biden for her first-time voting. He also called the day one of his ‘favourite moments’ from the year.

The video shared on Friday shows Biden along with his granddaughter as they head towards the polling centre. It begins with Natalia stating that she has turned 18 and is going to vote for the first time with her ‘Pop’, as she lovingly calls her grandfather. Biden also joined in and gave her blessings. Later, we can also see them sitting in the car as the two express their excitement for the event.

Transitioning directly after she had cast her vote, Natalia in the same video then shares her experience after voting. “Well now that I voted, it was a much easier experience than I thought it would be. It was very easy when I was in the voting booth. I really feel like I made a difference, you know. Everyone’s voices matter. No matter what our age is,” she said.

The two were also relishing black and white milkshakes to celebrate the moment.

Watch:

Reflecting on one of my favorite moments from this year: taking my granddaughter to vote for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Xcu247vzXb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 29, 2022



While posting the video, Biden added a caption sharing his emotion and wrote, “Reflecting on one of my favourite moments from this year: taking my granddaughter to vote for the first time.”

In the meantime, people in the comment section also praised the president for introducing his granddaughter to such an important duty of citizens. Some also lauded his bonding with his grandkids.

November midterms voting

Earlier in October, US President Joe Biden was among the ones to vote early in the November midterm elections at a polling center in Delaware. He was accompanied by his granddaughter Natalie Biden, the 18-year-old daughter of the president’s late son, Beau, and his wife, Hallie.

The two of them voted one after another at the same booth following which the president also announced about Natalia being a first-time voter.

