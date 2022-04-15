Joe Biden mocked for 'shaking hands' with thin air after his speech at North Carolina; watch video here

The US president also claimed in his speech that he had served as a 'full professor' at the University of Pennsylvania despite never teaching a class there

It was an awkward moment for US President Joe Biden on Thursday after he finished his speech and turned to shake hands. This is because there was no one else sharing the stage with him. The 79-year-old democratic leader was at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University when the incident took place.

Here is the video of the incident:

After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused pic.twitter.com/ZN00TLdUUo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

Biden looked lost on the stage as he bizarrely turned his back to the audience after his speech ended.

Just before the handshake incident, Biden claimed in his speech that he had served as a 'full professor' at the University of Pennsylvania despite never teaching a class there. This was quickly picked up by social media users and his opponents from the Republican Party, who expressed doubt about Biden’s cognitive abilities.

Reacting to the incident, Harmeet Dhillon, former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, questioned the whereabouts of the White House and Biden family handlers, 'who are responsible for making him look good'. In her tweet, she added that this was bizarre 'unless they want him to look like a Dementia patient'.

I repeat, where are the White House and Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good? This is truly bizarre, unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient. https://t.co/AGtTnqtxPm — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 14, 2022

“They’ve lowered the dosage”, joked a social media user while another wrote, “Cap the age for President now!!.”

“He was actually reaching for Obama's shoulder again due to being ignored by the audience,” wrote the third.

He was actually reaching for Obama's shoulder again due to being ignored by the audience. — Elun Mosk (@elunmosk22) April 15, 2022

Biden was named Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor and was the first person to hold the role in 2017. He had not taught any regular classes but made a couple of appearances, mostly at the big-ticketed events, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. He collected a pay cheque in the year 2017, 2018, and early 2019. He reaped nearly $1 million from the university for holding the position.

Earlier this month, Biden had mistakenly stated that First Lady Jill Biden was Obama's vice president, a job that he himself did. This happened during a ceremony for commissioning Navy's newest nuclear submarine.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.