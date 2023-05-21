World

Joe Biden announces new US arms, ammunition package for Ukraine

Joe Biden said the package would include 'ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles' -- days after giving allies the okay to transfer advanced F-16 jets to Ukraine

FP Staff May 21, 2023 12:35:33 IST
Joe Biden announces new US arms, ammunition package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden

Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced a new weapons package for Kyiv, as he met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima.

Biden said the package would include “ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles” — days after giving allies the okay to transfer advanced F-16 jets to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Zelensky appeared to confirm the loss of Bakhmut to the Russians, adding there was “nothing left” of the city.

Related Articles

Ukraine

Ukraine War: F-16 transfer to Kyiv would raise questions of NATO's involvement, says Russia

Ukraine

'A world without nukes': All eyes on Japan's Hiroshima as G-7 leaders arrive for summit

Asked if Ukrainian forces were holding on or if Russia had captured the city, Zelensky was not entirely clear, but said “you have to understand there is nothing” there.

“For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” he said.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 21, 2023 12:35:33 IST

TAGS:

also read

US' partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships: Vedant Patel
World

US' partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships: Vedant Patel

PM Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US next month on an invitation by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The US President and the First Lady will also host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22

G7 Summit in Japan: Why is India invited and what role will it play?
World

G7 Summit in Japan: Why is India invited and what role will it play?

India is a regular guest at the annual G7 summit of the world’s wealthiest democracies. At this year’s gathering in Hiroshima, the focus will be on Russia and China, both nations with whom New Delhi shares complex ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be playing the balancing act once again

Success, security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world: PM Modi’s address to Quad amid China threat
World

Success, security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world: PM Modi’s address to Quad amid China threat

PM Modi also said that India is willing to host the next Quad Summit in 2024. He added that Quad has emerged as a key platform to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific