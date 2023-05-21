Joe Biden announces new US arms, ammunition package for Ukraine
Joe Biden said the package would include 'ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles' -- days after giving allies the okay to transfer advanced F-16 jets to Ukraine
Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced a new weapons package for Kyiv, as he met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima.
Biden said the package would include “ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles” — days after giving allies the okay to transfer advanced F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Zelensky appeared to confirm the loss of Bakhmut to the Russians, adding there was “nothing left” of the city.
Asked if Ukrainian forces were holding on or if Russia had captured the city, Zelensky was not entirely clear, but said “you have to understand there is nothing” there.
“For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” he said.
(With inputs from AFP)
