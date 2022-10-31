‘Jimmy Jimmy, Aaja Aaja’: Why Chinese are using Bollywood's 'Disco Dancer' hit number to protest amid COVID lockdown?

Beijing: The first case of the coronavirus pandemic was reported in China at the end of 2019. But even after almost three years, the Covid-19 pandemic is badly affecting the lives of people in the most populous country.

Chinese citizens troubled by the strict Covid-19 restrictions of the Xi Jinping government are adopting a new method of protest. At present, a song from Mithun Chakraborty’s film ‘Disco Dancer’ has become a huge hit in China.

In fact, the Chinese people are using the superhit track of Mithun Chakraborty’s film ‘Disco Dancer’, released in 1982, as a mode of protest. Videos of ‘Disco Dancer’ which have used a a mode of protest against the Chinese government’s strict COVID-19 restrictions, have gathered a lot of views on short video platforms in China.

The classic song ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’ from the film ‘Disco Dancer’ has become a voice for Chinese citizens troubled by the coronavirus lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions. People are dancing to the song apart from singing and expressing their discontent against the Covid-19 restrictions.

This song of ‘Disco Dancer’ was composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Parvati Khan. Now Chinese people are singing it in their own style in the Mandarin language. The Chinese say ‘Give Me Rice’ (Jie Mi – Jie Mi) while lip syncing to the song in the Mandarin language.

