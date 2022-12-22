Jeremy Clarkson's column on Meghan Markle breaks record, but not in a good way

London: Jeremy Clarkson is in the eye of the storm for his most recent comments on Meghan Markle, with many calling his words as hateful rantings in his column for The Sun.

The journalist had, in his column written about Meghan stating, “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Clarkson had also gone on to claim that he hated Meghan at a “cellular level”.

Notably, Clarkson had also said he feels sorry for Prince Harry and that he hates Meghan more than Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West.

For the unversed, Sturgeon is Scotland’s prime minister and West is a serial killer who collaborated with her husband in the torture and murder of at least nine young women in the 1970s and 1980s.

While this is not the first time that Clarkson has hit out at Markel, it has received the most complaints ever, even surpassing comments by Piers Morgan, one of the sharpest critics of Prince Harry’s wife.

As per latest reports, Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial newspaper column about Meghan Markle has become the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained about article.

According to an article by Independent, the column, which was published on Friday, 17 December, has already received more than 17,500 complaints by 9 am on Tuesday the following week.

An Ipso spokesperson has since then told PA news agency that they will follow their usual processes to examine the complaints they have received.

“This will take longer than usual because of the volume of complaints,” a spokesperson said, adding that the article was removed from The Sun‘s website at Clarkson’s request following severe backlash.

The number also surpassed the total number of complaints the media regulator received in 2021, which was 14,355.

Clarkson’s daughter Emily has distanced herself from her father’s comment, taking to Instagram to write, “I want to make it clear that I stand against everything my father wrote about Meghan Markle,” she wrote, adding, “I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred”.

Clarkson’s comments did not go down well with celebrities, with many calling him out on his misogyny. Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, was quoted as saying by BBC, “The overwhelming emotion I have for men like Jeremy Clarkson is pity. I can’t imagine what it must be like to be so consumed and distorted by hate of other people, and in his case, it appears women in particular, that you end up writing that toxic, vile abuse.”

John Nicolson, a United Kingdom MP and Scottish National Party leader too spoke up against Clarkson.

Following grotesque comments made about the First Minster and The Duchess of Sussex, I do not believe Jeremy Clarkson should be allowed back on our screens. I’ve written to the Chief Executive of @ITV. pic.twitter.com/oUnc3OvhKQ — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) December 19, 2022

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

After the massive backlash he received on Twitter, Clarkson took to social media side to apologise for his comments, writing, "In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

In a way Clarkson’s column gives fuel to the claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their two part docuseries, where they have repeatedly spoken out against the toxicity of British media.

