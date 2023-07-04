Jens Stoltenberg to continue as NATO Secretary General for another year

NATO allies have agreed to extend Jens Stoltenberg’s term as secretary-general for another year as his contract was extended again.

Stoltenberg tweeted “Honoured by #NATO Allies’ decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024. The transatlantic bond between Europe & North America has ensured our freedom & security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever.”

The move comes as NATO nations provide military and humanitarian help, as well as training for Ukrainian troops, in support of Ukraine’s struggle against a Russian invasion.

The choice, made before a NATO summit in Vilnius next week, is seen as a reflection of the alliance’s current political sensitivity as well as how difficult it is for allies to find a high-profile candidate who is both available and acceptable to all alliance members.

Since 2014, the former Norwegian prime minister has led the defence alliance, earning broad regard for his cool demeanour under pressure and ability to negotiate the complexities of a large and diverse coalition.

Allies agreed in 2017 to prolong the secretary-general’s mandate to the end of September 2020. They pushed that deadline back to September 2022 in 2019. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused yet another extension, this time until September 2023.

