Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her children with gender-neutral pronouns: A guide to understanding them

American singer Jennifer Lopez recently received a lot of praise from her fans online after she introduced one of her children using gender neutral pronouns at the sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

Ahead of the duet performance, Lopez introduced 14-year-old Emme – one of the twins she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony – using gender-neutral pronouns - they/them.

What did JLo say?



Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muñiz using the gender-neutral pronouns they and them.

Calling them her “favourite duet partner”, JLo said, “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion.” The video was shared by TikTok user @christinathesupermom.

According to CNN, the pair last made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi halftime show in 2020.

"They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey," Lopez went on to say. "They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time."

Emme then appeared on stage, carrying a rainbow microphone in to sing Christina Perri's hit, "A Thousand Years” with their mother.

What are gender-neutral pronouns?



In a constantly evolving society where acceptance of identities has become an important aspect of social discourse, it is not always necessary that people recognise themselves with the gender that was assigned to them at birth.

It is not rare for people to assign themselves no genders at all, or not to be addressed with the gender binaries of he/him/his or she/her/hers. In such cases, gender-neutral pronouns are preferred.

According to the LGBTQ+ resource center at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, gender-neutral pronouns are “inclusive pronouns that do not associate any gender with the individual being discussed.”

Some languages, such as English, do not have a gender neutral or third gender pronoun available, and this has been criticized, since in many instances, writers, speakers, etc. use “he/his” when referring to a generic individual in the third person. Also, the dichotomy of “he and she” in English does not leave room for other gender identities, which is a source of frustration to the transgender and gender queer communities.

The most frequently used gender-neutral pronouns are they/them/their.

“They/them are widely used among those who do not identify with she/her or he/him pronouns and are becoming increasingly accepted into mainstream culture,” says Iris Gottlieb, author and illustrator of the book Seeing Gender: An Illustrated Guide to Identity and Expression,” as quoted by Cosmopolitan.

There are other non-gendered pronouns such as Ze/Zir/Zirs (pronounced zee/here/heres), Ey/Em/Eirs (pronounced ay/em/airs), and Mx (pronounced as miks) instead of Ms/Mrs/Miss/Mr.

Despite the norm of addressing people with traditional gendered pronouns, it is always best to ask for their preferred pronouns before addressing them. It is also increasingly becoming common for people to mention their pronouns before initiating a conversation.



