Jeff Bezos this week in 1994 released the first posting for jobs at 'well-capitalised start-up' Amazon

The internet is one place where any old post can be brought back to life by users. A similar thing happened with Amazon recently. One user dug out the first-ever job listing by founder Jeff Bezos. Interestingly, the job advertisement was posted by Jeff Bezos this very week in 1994. Social media users were left surprised to see the ad, wherein Amazon was described as a “well-capitalised start-up”. The job advert was initially posted on Usenet, a pre-internet message board. A screenshot of Amazon’s first-ever job listing was posted by a user named ‘Krista Pappas’ on Twitter.

“I’d file this under ‘pretty solid email’ - I saw this tweet out here somewhere and saved the photo -this was Jeff Bezos’ first job posting for Amazon on this day in 1994!”, wrote Krista Pappas.

In Amazon’s job listing, Jeff Bezos wrote that the company was seeking “extremely talented C/C++/Unix developers to pioneer commerce on the Internet”. According to the post, the eligible applicants must have a BS, MS or PhD in Computer Science, or its equivalent. The company also asked that candidates must be “talented, motivated, intense and interesting co-workers” with “top-notch communication skills". “You must have experience designing and building large and complex (yet maintainable) systems, and you should be able to do so in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible,” the post stated. At the end of the advert, there was a quote by American computer scientist Alan Kay.

Check the post here:

I’d file this under ‘pretty solid email’ - i saw this tweet out here somewhere and saved the photo -this was Jeff Bezos’ first job posting for Amazon on this day in 1994! pic.twitter.com/03Zoi34oDU — krista pappas ✌ (@pappas) August 22, 2022



Amazon’s journey:

Jeff Bezos quit his job at DE Shaw & Co, a New York investment bank in 1994, to establish Amazon. He worked out of his garage in Seattle, Washington with a handful of employees to create the software for the online company. Amazon sold its first book in 1995.

Soon, the company established itself as a ‘virtual bookstore’. Amazon later became the world’s leading e-commerce portal, making Jeff Bezos one of the richest persons in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, he is just behind Elon Musk on the list, with a total net worth of $157 billion.

