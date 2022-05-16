Jason Momoa apologises for photographs at Sistine Chapel. What are the rules at the heritage site?

Jason Momoa, the 'Aquaman' star, apologised 'for any disrespect' after being criticised for sharing photos taken inside the Sistine Chapel. Photography is strictly barred at the site owing to an old copyright rule

‘Aquaman’ had to apologise on Sunday after fans drowned his social media timeline with fiery tweets.

Jason Momoa issued an apology for taking photos in the Sistine Chapel. Addressing the issue, the Hollywood star said, “I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. So if I did, I apologise.”

We take a look at what happened and what forced The Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa to tender an apology.

The incident

On 9 May, the 42-year-old Hollywood star shared images of himself with others below the famous Michelangelo paintings that adorn the walls and ceilings of the chapel. In the caption, he wrote, “I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA.”

The actor was in Rome to shoot Fast X, the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious film saga.

However, his images were not appreciated by fans and social media users, with many crying aloud about how there seems to be one rule for the public and another for celebrities.

One social media user said: “We can’t take pics but [of course] celebrities can. Nothing against Jason (I adore him) but it’s not fair.”

Another was scathing in his criticism: “So wait… pics in here are prohibited yet somehow, although I love you [Momoa], you can have the room cleared out just for you and take group pics. I mean, just wow, the privilege of famous folks. Goes to show what BS places like this are with their silly rules.”

The apology

Facing a barrage of criticism, Jason then took to Instagram once again to tender an apology — albeit in a very unique and different way — while working out.

The Aquaman star explained that he decided to take advantage of a couple days off from the film’s shoot, so he had given a monetary donation and set up a visit for himself, along with friends and crewmembers from the new instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. He said that other guests at the chapel then asked for photos with him, so he obliged.

“I found people who wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this splendour, and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did,” Momoa continued. “I was very respectful, and I asked for permission — what I thought would be OK. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologise. It wasn’t my intention.”

“I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church,” he added.

Don’ts at Sistine Chapel

The Sistine Chapel in the Vatican Palace is one of the most visited attractions in Vatican City and Rome.

The most important artworks in the chapel are the frescoes by Michelangelo on the ceiling and on the west wall behind the altar. The frescoes on the ceiling, collectively known as the Sistine Ceiling, were commissioned by Pope Julius II in 1508 and were painted by Michelangelo in the years from 1508 to 1512.

They depict incidents and personages from the Old Testament.

The Last Judgment fresco on the west wall was painted by Michelangelo for Pope Paul III in the period from 1534 to 1541. These two gigantic frescoes are among the greatest achievements of Western painting.

There are strict rules for visitors entering the Sistine Chapel; they aren’t allowed to wear shorts, short skirts, sleeveless shirts or bare shoulders.

They are also barred from taking photographs or film inside the Sistine Chapel. This is strictly enforced and staff are authorised to remove any such photographs or recordings. The use of the mobile phone is also strictly barred inside the Sistine Chapel.

While many believe that photography inside the Chapel is banned owing to concerns over accidental flashes damaging the art, that is not the case.

Instead, it originally had to do with the chapel’s restoration.

When the Vatican began the massive undertaking in the 1980s, they decided to solicit outside funding. Nippon Television Network Corporation of Japan gave $4.2 million to restore the Sistine Chapel, with one condition: in exchange, Nippon TV gained exclusive rights to photography and video of the restored artwork.

Nippon’s rights to the Sistine Chapel expired in 2019, but the Vatican continues to enforce their no photography rule anyway.

With inputs from agencies

