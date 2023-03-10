New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a young woman from Japan, was groped, manhandled and harassed by a group of men in India’s capital New Delhi in the name of Holi celebrations.

A video of the incident has gone viral since then, sparking a social media outrage with netizens demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

Japanese woman gets harassed in Delhi

Delhi, on Wednesday, bore witness to the public manhandling of a Japanese woman – all in the name of – Bura Na Mano Holi Hai.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, men can be seen grabbing her and smearing her with colours amid raucous chants of “Holi Hai”.

A boy is also seen smashing an egg on her head. Even as the woman is seen saying, “bye bye” in a desperate attempt at trying to flee the young men, she is pushed around.

The video also sees her slapping a man who tries to hold her, before she finally manages to escape the ordeal.

For those who were against the #BHARATMATRIMONY Holi campaign. A Japanese tourist in India. Imagine your sister, mother or wife being treated like this in another county? Maybe you will understand then. pic.twitter.com/VribIpXBab — Ram Subramanian (@iramsubramanian) March 10, 2023

‘Completely shameful’

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal reacted to several such cases, tweeting, "Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!”

Very distrubing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 10, 2023

BJP leader Khushboo Sundar, who is also a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) tweeted: "Sickening. The woman has to send a notice to NCW".

Sickening. The woman has to send a notice to NCW. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 10, 2023

Delhi Police initiates probe

The Delhi Police has said prima-facie, on basis of the landmarks visible in the video, it seems to have been shot in Paharganj in central Delhi. However, they added that no complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received in the Paharganj police station.

"An e-mail has been sent to Japanese embassy requesting for help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other detail about the incident," the police said in a statement.

The police, meanwhile, are trying to ascertain the identity of the boys visible in the video to facilitate action against them.

