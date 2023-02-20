Japanese warship pays friendly visit to Indian Navy in Mumbai

Mumbai: JS Makinami, a warship of the Japanese Navy, has reached Mumbai for a goodwill visit to the Indian Navy.

The battleship JS Makinami is a component destroyer of the Takanami class. The warship JS Makinami is en route to Manama, Bahrain. It will be deployed for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden.

Captain Fuji Kenrichi, Commander Nose Koji, Captain Tachibana Hiroshi of warship JS Makinami met Rear Admiral Kunal Singh Rajkumar of Indian Navy. Western Naval Command, Mumbai and issues of common front were discussed during the meeting.

India and Japan regularly conduct joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean. Since 2015, Japan has also been participating in the Malabar annual naval exercises.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.