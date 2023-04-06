Japanese military helicopter disappear from radar with several people on board
The UH60 troop transport disappeared from radar tracking after leaving a Ground Self Defense Force base on Miyakojima and did not respond to radio communications, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Tokyo: A Japanese military helicopter UH60 troop transport, commonly known as the Black Hawk, with 10 people on board disappeared from radar on Thursday near Miyakojima, part of its southwest Okinawa island chain, according to an army spokesperson and media reports.
The aircraft went missing around 4:30 pm (0730 GMT), with the Ground Self-Defense Forces scrambling to assess the situation and gather information,
An official familiar with the matter said that the aircraft went missing around 4:30 pm (0730 GMT), with the Ground Self-Defense Forces scrambling to assess the situation and gather information
The government’s priority is to rescue those on board, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in comments aired by NHK. Japanese Coast Guard ships are searching for the missing helicopter, which according to NHK was carrying 10 people. Some local media reported that a senior Ground Self-Defence Force commander was among them.
