Japanese military helicopter disappear from radar with several people on board

The UH60 troop transport disappeared from radar tracking after leaving a Ground Self Defense Force base on Miyakojima and did not respond to radio communications, according to public broadcaster NHK.

FP Staff April 06, 2023 17:30:15 IST
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, meets reporters after an army helicopter went missing, at his official residence in Tokyo Thursday, April 6, 2023. Japan's coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island. Kishida said the Defense Ministry is investigating and "We will do our utmost to save their lives." Photo- AP

Tokyo: A Japanese military helicopter UH60 troop transport, commonly known as the Black Hawk, with 10 people on board disappeared from radar on Thursday near Miyakojima, part of its southwest Okinawa island chain, according to an army spokesperson and media reports.

The aircraft went missing around 4:30 pm (0730 GMT), with the Ground Self-Defense Forces scrambling to assess the situation and gather information,

An official familiar with the matter said that the aircraft went missing around 4:30 pm (0730 GMT), with the Ground Self-Defense Forces scrambling to assess the situation and gather information

The government’s priority is to rescue those on board, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in comments aired by NHK. Japanese Coast Guard ships are searching for the missing helicopter, which according to NHK was carrying 10 people. Some local media reported that a senior Ground Self-Defence Force commander was among them.

With inputs from agencies.

