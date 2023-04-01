World

Japanese man becomes world's oldest surfer after hitting the waves at the age of 88; details inside

Seiichi Sano was 88 years and 288 days old when he was verified by the Guinness World Records 

April 01, 2023
Image courtesy: Guinness World Records

Age is indeed just a number when someone is determined to follow their passion or adopt a new habit. Standing up to this phrase, an 89-year-old Japanese man became the oldest man to hit the waves and surf.

Seiichi Sano, who will turn 90 this year, has made it to the Guinness World Records after surfing for less than 10 years, and he is not yet ready to take a rest. Seiichi was 88 years and 288 days old when he was registered and verified as the world’s oldest surfer by the record-keeping organisation on 8 July 2022. Notably, this is not the only feat that he has achieved in his golden years. Seiichi also climbed the highest mountain in Japan, Mount Fuji at the age of 80.

Speaking about his interest in surfing, Seiichi shared that he is not keen on mastering the skill but does it just for enjoyment. There are times when he simply enjoys sitting on the board and taking in the view.

“You do it for three days, then you take a break, and you do it again for three days, and so on. If you go into new things with a mindset that you don’t have to continue trying forever, I think most people actually continue for a very long time,” he said further.

He also expressed his wish to contribute to his hometown and influence more people by becoming a world record holder.

How did Seiichi Sano end up becoming a surfer in his 80s?

Born on 23 September 1933 in Hokkaido, Seiichi later moved to Tokyo where he did his schooling and then took up several odd jobs. He eventually started his own business which took most of his years.

After turning 80, Seiichi started trying new things in his life, including the attempt to climb Mount Fuji. As soon as he accomplished that, he decided to try out surfing and there he was in front of a beach with a surfboard and a wet suit.

Since then, he has been regularly riding the waves, even in the chilly winter months. “People tell me surfing is dangerous, but I had far more scary moments in a car than on a surfboard!”, he said.

