FP Staff April 09, 2023 15:03:04 IST
Japan to lead G-7 discussions on decarbonisation, energy stability

Representational image. AFP

Tokyo: As G-7 president, Japan aims to lead discussions among the Group of Seven environment, energy, and climate ministers in an effort to advance decarbonisation and ensure the stability of the energy supply amid the Ukrainian crisis, reported Jiji Press.

Japan may have difficulties in drafting a planned joint statement because it is being asked to specify when it will phase out coal-fired power generation. The G-7 ministers will meet for two days beginning on 15 April in Sapporo, Hokkaido.

The G-7 major nations discussed phasing out coal-fired power generation by 2030 last year but decided against it due to Japan’s opposition.

Japan plans to continue calling for a phaseout with no deadline while highlighting its strength in technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by mixing hydrogen and ammonia, both of which emit no CO2 when burned, into fuels for thermal power generation, reported Jiji Press.

The G-7 ministers will also discuss how to achieve the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-Industrial Revolution levels, according to a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which states that global greenhouse gas emissions must be cut by 60 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030 to meet the goal.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: April 09, 2023 15:03:04 IST

