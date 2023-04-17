World

Japan: Suspect may have used homemade pipe bomb to attack PM Kishida, investigators say

The revelation came after police stormed the 24-year-old suspect Ryuji Kimura's residence in Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, in the early hours of Sunday

FP Staff April 17, 2023 08:54:51 IST
Japan: Suspect may have used homemade pipe bomb to attack PM Kishida, investigators say

A man (R), whom local media have named as 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura, who is believed to have thrown an explosive toward Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leaves Wakayama Nishi Police Station in Wakayama on April 17, 2023. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) / Japan OUT

New Delhi: Japan’s police are looking into the probability that the objects used in the attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday were potentially homemade pipe bombs, according to investigators on Sunday, reported The Japan Times.

The revelation came after police stormed the 24-year-old suspect Ryuji Kimura’s residence in Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, in the early hours of Sunday.

Also Read: Japan PM resumes campaigning after evacuation from ‘smoke bomb’ blast

Conducting wires discovered on both ends of one of the cylinders, which resembled a steel pipe, led detectives to suspect the objects were pipe bombs, as such devices contain gunpowder enclosed inside a cylinder and are detonated by igniting a fuse, according to NHK.

Police are currently looking into whether the devices were intended to be lethal.

According to investigators, Kimura was also carrying a knife in his backpack at the time of the incident.

On Saturday evening, police reportedly advised neighbours near Kimura’s home to evacuate to a local community centre due to the possibility of explosives being discovered. After police established it was safe, the neighbours were permitted to return home before dawn on Sunday, reported The Japan Times.

The eight-hour search began at 1 am on Sunday. In connection with the incident, police seized more than a dozen cardboard boxes thought to contain confiscated things, including what seemed to be dynamite and a computer.

Kishida said that he expects the police force to step up the safety situation in the country in the wake of the incident.

The attack on the Japanese prime minister brought back cruel memories of the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot at last year during a rally.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Saturday that police have been instructed to boost security and the government would do what is necessary to ensure security when Kishida hosts the May G7 summit in Hiroshima.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 08:54:51 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Don't help a villain', China urges Japan not to back US tech restriction as the two nations hold talks
World

'Don't help a villain', China urges Japan not to back US tech restriction as the two nations hold talks

The talks between the two nations took place two days after Japan announced it would restrict semiconductor equipment exports from July, following months of lobbying by the US

Japan changes aid rules; to extend equipment to militaries of 'like-minded' nations
World

Japan changes aid rules; to extend equipment to militaries of 'like-minded' nations

The aid will not be used to purchase lethal weapons that recipient countries might use in wars with other countries

Japan’s Diet passes bill to track defendants out on bail with GPS
World

Japan’s Diet passes bill to track defendants out on bail with GPS

The bill to revise the Criminal Procedure Code was approved at a plenary meeting of the Lower House and was then sent to the House of Councillors and is expected to be enacted during the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet.