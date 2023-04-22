Japan readies its surface to air missile to shoot down North Korea's spy satellite debris
In response to Kim Jong Un's announcement earlier this week that the country would soon launch its first military spy, Japan gave orders to troops to prepare PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles in the path of a North Korean rocket that will launch the satellite
Tokyo: Japan’s defence minister on Saturday ordered its troops to activate missile interceptors and prepare to shoot down North Korea satellite fragments that may land on Japanese soil.
Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, announced earlier this week that the country would soon launch its first military spy satellite.
Since the beginning of last year, North Korea has conducted around 100 missile tests, claiming to be in response to joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which it refers to as an invasion practise. A few of the missiles crossed Japan’s airspace or touched down off the northern Japanese shore.
For the first time, North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile with solid fuel last week.
Yasukazu Hamada, Japan’s defence minister, gave orders to troops on Saturday to prepare PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles in southwest Japan, including Okinawa and surrounding islands, in a region thought to be in the path of a North Korean rocket that will launch the satellite.
According to a ministry statement, he also ordered the deployment of warships outfitted with SM-3 ship-to-air missiles to coastal seas.
The ministry stated, “We are making the required preparation since there is a chance that an order to destroy ballistic missiles and other things may be issued.
The prime minister must give the go-ahead before firing any missiles.
As the United States and South Korea continue their joint air drill into the following week, North Korea is anticipated to conduct additional weapons tests.
