Japan proposes to cut auto carbon emissions by 50 % in draft G-7 statement

Tokyo: Ahead of next month’s G-7 ministerial meeting on climate, energy and the environment in Sapporo, Japan is seeking a commitment by the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrial nations to cut carbon dioxide emissions from cars by 50% from 2000 levels by 2035.

The move is said to have disappointed some member states. According to Japan’s national daily The Mainichi as this year’s G-7 president, the Japanese government has incorporated the target into a draft joint statement and presented it to the other six member states.

However, some member countries have objected to the proposal’s lack of numerical targets for electric and other zero-emissions vehicles, the Mainichi has reported citing sources close to the Japanese government.

According to the International Energy Agency, carbon dioxide emissions from road vehicles such as cars accounted for some 17% of global energy-related carbon emissions as of 2020.

As per the draft joint statement presented to fellow G-7 nations earlier this month, Japan had reportedly proposed reducing auto carbon emissions by half by 2035 as an interim goal for achieving net zero road emissions by 2050.

According to sources, Japan proposed member countries to check the reduction annually.

Japan’s move is aimed at playing to the Japanese auto industry’s existing strengths by keeping hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles plus other internal combustion cars in production for the time being, the Mainichi reported.

In contrast, the United States has proposed hiking zero-emissions vehicles’ share of the light duty vehicle market to 50% within the decade, it said, adding that Britain, meanwhile, insists that all new auto sales be of zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 in the world’s major markets. Other G-7 states have also argued that numerical targets with deadlines for zero-emissions vehicles be specified in the draft communique.

The national daily cited the Japanese government sources, saying that there are perception gaps among G-7 nations on zero-emissions vehicle goals. While the European Union had previously aimed to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles in 2035, it shifted to allow them conditionally after a backlash from automobile powerhouse Germany, it said.

Japan is seeking to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 46% from fiscal 2013 levels by fiscal 2030, including a 35% cut in the transport sector. The sources say the latest proposal to halve carbon emissions by 2035 is an achievable goal for Japan if things go as planned.

