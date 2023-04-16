Japan PM Kishida vows to do whatever it takes to ensure safety during G7 summit

Tokyo: The situation in Japan is palpable after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was attacked during a campaign event on Saturday. Concerns over the safety of the Group of Seven (G7) officials who are expected to visit next month are higher than ever.

Kishida, however, addressing these concerns has said that the country will do everything that is needed to ensure the safety of the foreign dignitaries.

“At a time when high-ranking officials from all over the world are visiting… Japan as a whole needs to maximise its efforts to ensure security and safety,” Kishida told reporters on Sunday.

“It’s unforgivable such a violent act was committed during an election campaign,” he added.

Prime Minister Kishida escaped an attack unharmed after a 24-year-old man threw a homemade pipe bomb during a campaign event in the western city of Wakayama.

A 24-year-old man was arrested but has so far revealed nothing about his motives in the attack, which came as Japan hosts two G7 ministerial meetings.

Kishida said that he expects the police force to step up the safety situation in the country in the wake of the incident.

The attack on the Japanese prime minister brought back cruel memories of the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot at last year during a rally.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Saturday that police have been instructed to boost security and the government would do what is necessary to ensure security when Kishida hosts the May G7 summit in Hiroshima.

With inputs from agencies

