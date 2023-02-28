Japan names Dentsu, five other ad firms in 2020 Olympics bid-rigging complaint

Tokyo: In relation to the alleged bid-rigging of contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Japan’s competition regulator has filed criminal complaints against advertising behemoth Dentsu and five other companies.

Additionally, the regulator lodged charges against seven unidentified people.

The declaration comes after months of inquiries into alleged corruption in the organisation and funding of Olympic and Paralympic activities.

Dentsu is Japan’s largest advertising agency and is headquartered in Tokyo.

The complaints have been filed against Hakuhodo DY Holdings, Tokyo Agency, Fuji Creative Corporation, Cerespo, and Same Two advertising firms, the Japan Fair Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Tuesday.

Goh Okumura, an FTC investigator, said, “We determined that this is a malicious and serious case that will have a broad effect on people’s lives.

The companies are yet to give any statement in the matter.

The Japanese industry, foreign, and education ministries have already barred Dentsu, Cerespo, and Fuji Creative from submitting bids for nine months.

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at Dentsu and part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, was detained last year on suspicion of accepting bribes from Olympic sponsors.

Takahashi was charged with receiving $380,000 (£315,600) in payments from Aoki Holdings, a well-known business suit retailer and designated Tokyo 2020 partner. The claims have been refuted by Mr. Takahashi.

Aoki Holdings’ former chairman and two other executives were reportedly detained in association with the case, according to officials.

In 2013, Tokyo won the right to host the Olympics over Madrid and Istanbul.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.