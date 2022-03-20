Japan, India urge Myanmar to end violence, go back to democracy
The Myanmar military junta took control of the country following a coup on 1 February last year. Since then, junta has carried out brutal nationwide crackdowns including mass killings, arbitrary arrests, and indiscriminate attacks, to suppress those opposing military rule
New Delhi: Expressing concern over the situation in Myanmar, India and Japan called for an immediate cessation of violence throughout Myanmar and a return to the path of democracy.
Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio and PM Narendra Modi reiterated their stance on Myanmar and in a joint press statement on Saturday called for the release of all political detainees.
"They reaffirmed their support for ASEAN efforts to seek a solution in Myanmar and welcomed Cambodia's active engagement as ASEAN chair to break the deadlock. They called on Myanmar to urgently implement ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus, the Joint statement said.
Both the Prime Ministers expressed their support to the efforts of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in breaking the ongoing political deadlock in the country between the civilian representatives and the military junta.
"They reaffirmed their support for ASEAN efforts to seek a solution in Myanmar and welcomed Cambodia's active engagement as ASEAN chair to break the deadlock. They called on Myanmar to urgently implement ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus."
The ASEAN's five-point consensus was reached last year and stressed dialogue, humanitarian assistance and an end to violence.
The Myanmar military junta took control of the country following a coup on February 1 last year.
Myanmar's junta has carried out a brutal nationwide crackdown to suppress those opposing military rule. The junta's systematic and pervasive abuses, including mass killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, and indiscriminate attacks on civilians, amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) had said in a statement on Friday.
Since the coup, security forces have killed at least 1,600 people and detained more than 12,000, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
Over 5,00,000 people have been internally displaced since the coup, while tens of thousands have fled as refugees to Thailand and India, the HRW report had further said citing United Nations refugee agency, United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) data.
The Indian and Japanese Prime Ministers addressed a host of issues in the elaborate joint statement including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, maritime access in the Indo-Pacific, especially the South China sea, bilateral economic partnership and sustainable growth in the post-COVID world.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India, Japan to extend clean energy partnership to EVs, hydrogen
While India is targeting net zero-carbon emission by the year 2070, Japan is looking to achieve the target by 2050
Remembering: Japan marks 11 years since earthquake and tsunami changed lives
At a ceremony held by the Fukushima prefecture, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered his prayer for the tsunami and quake victims and renewed his pledge to support the ongoing reconstruction efforts in Fukushima
Skipper Maya Yoshida back, no Takehiro Tomiyasu as Japan look to seal World Cup spot
Japan can book their place at a seventh straight World Cup by beating the Socceroos in Sydney on 24 March, having recovered from a dreadful start to the qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022.