Japan eases Covid curbs on flights from Hong Kong after backlash
Hong Kong residents will now be able to fly into seven Japanese airports, up from four previously, while visiting the country, a popular destination for the residents.
New Delhi: A day after Hong Kong authorities asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city, Tokyo on Thursday partially eased COVID-19 restrictions limiting flights from Hong Kong to a handful of designated airports.
According to an Aljazeera report, residents will now be able to fly into seven Japanese airports, up from four previously, while visiting the country, a popular destination for the residents.
Japan was one of the first countries to impose China-specific travel curbs this week as infections surged across the mainland following the dismantling of Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy.
