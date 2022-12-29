World

Japan eases Covid curbs on flights from Hong Kong after backlash

Hong Kong residents will now be able to fly into seven Japanese airports, up from four previously, while visiting the country, a popular destination for the residents.

FP Staff December 29, 2022 15:45:00 IST
Japan eases Covid curbs on flights from Hong Kong after backlash

Representational image.

New Delhi: A day after Hong Kong authorities asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city, Tokyo on Thursday partially eased COVID-19 restrictions limiting flights from Hong Kong to a handful of designated airports.

According to an Aljazeera report, residents will now be able to fly into seven Japanese airports, up from four previously, while visiting the country, a popular destination for the residents.

Japan was one of the first countries to impose China-specific travel curbs this week as infections surged across the mainland following the dismantling of Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy.

Updated Date: December 29, 2022 15:45:00 IST

TAGS:

also read

Avoid popular destinations, prefer open spaces and more: Tips to travel safe amid COVID-19 scare
Lifestyle

Avoid popular destinations, prefer open spaces and more: Tips to travel safe amid COVID-19 scare

When you meet and greet people, avoid any kind of physical touch or a hug. You may greet with your gestures from a distance

China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
World

China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Scientists don't know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say

Chinese city seeing half a million new COVID-19 infections every day, reveals health official
World

Chinese city seeing half a million new COVID-19 infections every day, reveals health official

China this month has rapidly dismantled key pillars of its zero-Covid strategy, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines, and travel curbs in a jarring reversal of its hallmark containment strategy