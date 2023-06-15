Japan considers sending artillery shells to United States to aid Ukraine

Japan is in talks with the US to supply artillery shells to augment inventories for Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the Asian country is considering delivering 155-mm artillery shells as part of a 2016 agreement to share ammunition as part of its long-standing security alliance with the US.

Meanwhile, Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defence said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that Norway would provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, and that Norway is also donating 7,000 rounds from its own stocks.

The artillery rounds can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 Howitzer that Norway has previously donated, the ministry said.

The ammunition will be replaced through the acquisition of new munitions, it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the two NATO member states for their assistance in his country’s defence against Russia’s invasion.

“The additional batch of artillery shells is much needed by Ukraine on the battlefield. Together we are bringing our common victory close,” he wrote on Twitter.

With inputs from agencies

