Japan changes aid rules; to extend equipment to militaries of 'like-minded' nations

New Delhi: In an effort to strengthen the defence capabilities of “like-minded” nations that uphold shared values, such as the rule of law, Japan announced on Wednesday that it will provide equipment to their militaries.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno did not go into detail about which nations will get the new grant aid from the nation during a press conference, but according to official sources, the Philippines and Malaysia are likely to get the aid, Kyodo News reported.

According to Matsuno, the Overseas Security Assistance (OSA) programme of Japan will be run independently from the Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programme, which has been funding civil infrastructure projects like roads, dams, and other infrastructure for decades, reported Reuters.

“By enhancing their security and deterrence capabilities, OSA aims to deepen our security cooperation with the countries, to create a desirable security environment for Japan,” according to the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by Reuters.

However, the aid will not be used to purchase lethal weapons that recipient countries might use in wars with other countries. This is in keeping with the three principles that govern the export of arms.

According to Japan’s foreign ministry, specific projects will likely include radio and satellite systems for maritime surveillance. Work is also being done to finish first aid within this fiscal year.

A government source told Reuters that Philippines and Bangladesh are likely to be included as the first recipients of the aid,

Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper on Monday reported that the country is considering giving the Philippines radars to help it monitor Chinese activity in the disputed South China Sea. Japan is also considering Fiji and Malaysia as potential recipients of the aid.

The choice to broaden the scope of foreign aid to military-related initiatives comes in response to Japan’s announcement in December of a military buildup that will double defence spending within five years as part of an effort to counter China’s expanding military might in Asia.

With inputs from agencies

