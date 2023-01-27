Japan cabinet approves Russia sanctions after deadly missile strikes in Ukraine
The new sanctions include freezing the assets of 36 individuals and 52 organizations linked to Russia
New Delhi: Japan’s government on Friday decided to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine. The decision was approved in a cabinet meeting.
The new sanctions include freezing the assets of 36 individuals and 52 organizations linked to Russia. The sanctions will come into effect on 3 February.
“In light of the situation surrounding Ukraine and to contribute to international efforts to secure peace, Japan will implement export bans in line with other major nations,” the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry said in a release.
According to reports, the sanctions, which include asset freezes and prohibitions on exports by Japanese companies, target a variety of individuals and organisations, including politicians, military officers, businesspeople, and companies in Russia.
Medical supplies, vaccines, radioactive components, and robots are prohibited from being exported to Russia under the sanctions.
Assets of several banks were also frozen, including Rossiya Bank, VTB, Novikombank, VEB.RF, Sovcombank, Promsvyazbank, and Otkritie Bank.
According to NHK World-Japan, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji said that in order to preserve peace and order, the G7 countries and the larger international community must unite and take decisive action.
He further stated that Japan would continue to collaborate with other nations to advance sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.
With inputs from agencies
