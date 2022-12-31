Japan aims to hit China, North Korea; intends to develop long range missiles by 2035

Tokyo: Inspired by its age-old Samurai tradition, imperial Japan had laid several countries of Asia to waste during the Second World War.

Following its defeat in World War II, Japan adopted a pacifist policy for the next seven decades. However, the expansionist policies of China and repeated sabre rattling by Chinese stooge North Korea seems to have re-awakened the ancient Samurai spirit of Japan.

Japan is now attempting to develop multiple long-range missiles that will have the ability to hit China and North Korea. According to the the defence ministry of Japan, these missiles will have a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers. Japan intends to develop these missiles by the 2030.

According to a report by the Kyodo news agency, the Japan government aims to deploy a missile with a range of 2,000 km range by the early 2030s. Japan also intends to develop and deploy and a hypersonic missile with a range of 3,000 km that will be able to hit North Korea and large parts of China by around 2035.

Earlier this month, Japan had unveiled the biggest budget for the Japanese military since World War Two with a $320 billion package with the aim of buying missiles capable of striking China and boost its abilty to carry out sustained conflict.

