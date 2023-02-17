Japan aborts launch of first next-generation rocket moments before lift off

Okyo: Japan on Friday aborted the launch of its flagship medium-lift rocket moments before the H3 vehicle was meant to lift off after secondary booster engines strapped to its side failed to ignite.

The countdown had started. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency live stream and TV footage showed white smoke billowing from the H3’s main engine. But a pair of auxiliary boosters didn’t subsequently ignite because an automatic signal to do so was not transmitted, JAXA said.

While weather conditions were good, the H3 rocket’s side booster failed to ignite, officials said Friday morning, adding that sparks flew from the craft as it prepared to take off, but within seconds they spluttered to a halt.

Addressing the media, the H3 project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Masashi Okada said “A lot of people have been following our progress and we are really sorry,”.

JAXA would aim for a second attempt before the end of March, Okada said.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries spent almost a decade designing and building the H3, a 63-meter-high rocket it says offers a cheaper, more reliable alternative to competitors, Japan Times reported.

As nations race to claim their slice of a growing aerospace market, JAXA said it aims to launch six satellites into space a year for the next 20 years.

The 200-billion-yen ($1.5-billion) H3 rocket was jointly developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as a successor to the H-2A rocket, which is due to retire after its milestone 50th launch expected within the coming years to end its 20-year service.

H3, which is about 60 meters (196 feet) long, can accommodate more satellites and other payloads than the earlier 53-meter (174-foot) -long H-2A model, with its launch cost slashed by half at about 50 million yen ($371,000) by simplifying the design, manufacturing and operation in a bid to lure more customers for its space launch service.

Space launch business has been increasingly competitive as the industry has been led by SpaceX and Arianespace.

H3 rocket’s main engine was newly developed with fewer parts by altering the combustion method while replacing the majority of rocket components with existing auto parts.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.