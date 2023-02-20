Japan: 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hokkaido

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Japan’s Hokkaido, Reuters reported Monday citing European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The report earlier stated the magnitude of the quake to be 5.5, however, it said Paris-based EMSC revised its readings later.

According to reports, the tremor was felt at 3:55 am local time on Monday. According to the data, the origin of the earthquake was at a depth of 112 km.

The earthquake’s magnitude was earlier reported as 5.5, but EMSC later revised its reading to 5.1.

Hokkaido is one of the main northern islands of Japan.

With inputs from agencies

