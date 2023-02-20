World

Japan: 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hokkaido

According to reports, the tremor was felt at 3:55 am local time on Monday. According to the data, the origin of the earthquake was at a depth of 112 km

FP Staff February 20, 2023 11:15:37 IST
Japan: 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hokkaido

Representational Image. ANI

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Japan’s Hokkaido, Reuters reported Monday citing European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The report earlier stated the magnitude of the quake to be 5.5, however, it said Paris-based EMSC revised its readings later.

According to reports, the tremor was felt at 3:55 am local time on Monday. According to the data, the origin of the earthquake was at a depth of 112 km.

The earthquake’s magnitude was earlier reported as 5.5, but EMSC later revised its reading to 5.1.

Hokkaido is one of the main northern islands of Japan.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 20, 2023 11:15:37 IST

TAGS:

also read

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Miraculous rescues remind of mother who fed her son blood for 8 days under rubble in 1988
World

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Miraculous rescues remind of mother who fed her son blood for 8 days under rubble in 1988

A woman buried alive in the Armenian earthquake helped keep her 3-year-old child alive by feeding it her own blood during the eight days they were entombed

Erdogan admits 'shortcomings' as Turkey & Syria earthquake death toll hits 11,700
World

Erdogan admits 'shortcomings' as Turkey & Syria earthquake death toll hits 11,700

As criticism mounted online, Erdogan visited one of the hardest-hit spots, quake epicentre Kahramanmaras, and acknowledged problems in the response

Turkey rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake
World

Turkey rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake

Aleyna Olmez was rescued 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing nearly 40,000 people across southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.