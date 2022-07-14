Jane Goodall now has a Barbie: Other dolls of inspiring women leaders

The doll, part of Mattel's ‘Inspiring Women Series’, is dressed in a khaki shirt and shorts with a binocular around her neck. The doll is shown carrying a notebook and is accompanied by David Greybeard, the first chimpanzee who got acquainted with her during her research

Toy company Mattel has unveiled a Jane Goodall Barbie doll to celebrate and recognise her groundbreaking work.

Dr Goodall is a renowned primatologist who travelled from England to Africa to explore the world of chimpanzees.

She embarked upon her research in east Africa’s Gombe National Park in 1960 at the age of 26.

She spent her time observing chimpanzees and revealed their ability of making tools, hunting and showing compassion among other traits, according to a CNN report. She is 88 now and still feels that Gombe turned her dream into a reality.

The doll, part of Mattel's ‘Inspiring Women Series’, is dressed in a khaki shirt and shorts with a binocular around her neck. The doll is shown carrying a notebook and is accompanied by David Greybeard, the first chimpanzee who got acquainted with her during her research.

Let's look at some other dolls of inspiring women featured in the series:

Frida Kahlo

Kahlo is considered one of Mexico’s greatest artists. She is remembered for her self-portraits and the use of bold and vibrant colours in her paintings. She introduced the indigenous culture of Mexico through her paintings. As a feminist, she also brought attention of the female experience and form through her paintings.

Mattel described her as “a celebrated artist, activist and symbol of strength.”

Eleanor Roosevelt

The longest serving First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt was the wife of US president Franklin Roosevelt. She was a diplomat and activist who later became a United Nations spokesperson.

In a press release the company said, “A champion of policies around civil and economic rights, Eleanor Roosevelt’s passionate advocacy was unwavering, even when faced with resistance."

Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou was an author who was best known for her unique autobiographical style. In 1969 she published I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, an autobiography of her early life. She has also written many poems, including the Pulitzer nominated Just Give Me A Glass of Water ‘fore I Diiie. She was recognised by many organisations for her contributions in the field of literature.

Angelou was described as a “fitting addition” to the collection which is intended to “celebrate women who took risks” by Mattel.

Katherine Johnson

A NASA mathematician and physicist, Katherine Johnson made remarkable contributions to orbital mechanics which proved to be essential for the first and subsequent US spaceflights.

Company hopes to inspire children with collection

Before the launch of this new collection, Barbie conducted a survey to understand what the society needs in contemporary times. The survey was participated by 8,000 mothers out of whom 86 per cent expressed their concerns over what kind of role models their children are exposed to. As a result, the company created 17 dolls of women who have contributed a lot in their respective fields, according to a Bored Panda article.

Lisa McKnight, the global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel, said a news release that through this collection she hopes that children get inspired by more role models like Dr Goodall because “imagining they can be anything is just the beginning, seeing it makes all the difference.”

‘Thrilled to have a Barbie doll’

Jane Goodall said she was beyond happy when she learnt about the new Barbie doll. She said she feels awestruck by the fact that Mattel Inc is changing the range of dolls they manufacture. Dolls of doctors, astronauts and other inspiring figures will educate children at a very young age, Goodall said.

Goodall said as a conservationist, she hoped that this partnership inspires the next generation of eco-leaders who will join her to save the planet. “I'm thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference,” she was quoted ass saying by Sky News.

With inputs from agencies

