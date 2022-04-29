Jamat ul-Vida 2022: Here's all you need to know about the last Friday of Ramzan

Jamat ul-Vida is an Arabic word, which translates to 'Friday of farewell'

Jamat ul- Vida is the second holiest night observed by the Muslim community in the month of Ramzan. It is also the last Friday before Eid-ul-Fitr. Jamat ul-Vida falls on 29 April this year.

This auspicious occasion is dedicated to seeking prosperity and peace. For the members of the Muslim community, every Friday is considered auspicious and pious. But this last Friday or Jummah in the month of Ramzan holds special significance.

Jamat ul-Vida is an Arabic word, which translates to 'Friday of farewell'. On this day, people from the Muslim community offer prayers, read Namaz and indulge in acts of charity.

Jamat ul-Vida History:

Islamic belief states that on the day of Jamat ul- Vida, a messenger (angel) of Allah descends on the Earth and heads to the mosque to listen and pay attention to all the prayers. It is also believed that the angels listen to Imams and offer yearnings to the common people.

Jamat ul-Vida Significance:

Fridays are considered to be more blessed days as compared to the other days of the week. Therefore, people throng mosques to offer prayers and Namaz. The last Friday or Jumma before celebrating the Eid is believed to hold more prominence. Many believe that the prayers do not go unanswered on this day and Allah forgives people for their past mistakes if they pray wholeheartedly. Large congregations are witnessed in mosques on Jamat ul-Vida and people also donate food to those in need.

The day is celebrated with sanctity and fervour when Muslims perform prayers in the early morning hours and recite verses from the Holy Quran. People gather in large congregations in the afternoon outside mosques dressed up in new attires and seek the choicest blessings of Allah on this auspicious day. Many believe that Prophet Muhammad had emphasised the importance of the afternoon prayers on Jamat ul-Vida and therefore Muslims across the world observe this day.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.