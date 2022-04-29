Jamat ul-Vida 2022: Here are some wishes and messages for your loved ones

Jamat ul-Vida translates to Friday of farewell and Islamic belief states that on this day, a messenger of Allah descends on Earth to pay heed to the prayers of all believers

Jamat ul-Vida or the last Friday Jummah in the month of Ramzan has fallen on the 29 April this year. Considered to be the second holiest day by the members of the Muslim community, it is observed and celebrated with religious fervour and devotion.

Fridays are believed to be more auspicious and blessed days than the rest of the days in the week, therefore, on this last Jummah before Eid, many people engage in charitable activities and attend large prayer congregations in mosques.

Jamat ul-Vida translates to Friday of farewell and Islamic belief states that on this day, a messenger of Allah descends on Earth to pay heed to the prayers of all believers. Many people also believe that Allah forgives past mistakes and blesses people on this day.

Here are some of the wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Jamat ul-Vida:

• Warm greetings to you and your family on the occasion of Jamat ul-Vida.

• Jamat ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah bless you.

• May you celebrate Jamat ul-Vida with all your loved ones.

• Greetings to you my dear friend on the pious occasion of Jamat ul-Vida. May your life be full of blessings from Allah.

• Let us make the most of this last Friday before Ramadan comes to an end.

• Let's thank Allah for his kindness and seek forgiveness from him on Jamat ul-Vida.

• Wishing everyone a cheerful and blessed Jamat ul-Vida. May Allah answer all your prayers.

• Jamat ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah shower you with his choicest blessings on this pious day.

• Wishing you and your family health, happiness, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Jamat ul-Vida.

• As the month of Ramadan comes to an end, let us make the most of this last Friday and offer prayers and beg for Allah's mercy. Jamat ul-Vida Mubarak.

