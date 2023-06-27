Jam busting services: In Beijing you can hire someone to rescue you from traffic jams, here's how

Beijing is one of the most populous cities in the world with a population of over 21 million people. The traffic in Beijing is so bad that people have come up with creative ways to avoid it. One such way is “jam busting”. For around $60, you can pay someone to come and rescue you from a traffic jam.

This service involved hiring individuals, often on motorcycles, to navigate through congested areas and help drivers reach their destinations more quickly.

Individuals on motorcycles would get through the traffic, often taking advantage of narrow gaps and alternative routes to bypass the gridlock. They would pick up stranded drivers and transport them through the congested areas, allowing them to save time and avoid being stuck in the traffic jam.

For example, in 2015, there was a service in Beijing called ‘Dingding Yueche’ that offered to pick up stranded drivers on motorcycles and drive them to their destinations, while another person would take care of their car. During that time, the service charged about 400 yuan ($65) per trip. However, the service was discontinued after a few months due to low demand and safety concerns.

This service was also a massive hit in Jinan, the capital of Shandong province, according to a report in Guangzhou Daily. Some people back then were also hesitant to use the service. Due to a lack of trust, people feared the stranger could steal their vehicles.

There are several reasons why Beijing experiences significant traffic jams:

Rapid Urbanisation: Beijing has undergone rapid urbanisation and population growth over the years. The city’s infrastructure struggles to keep up with the increasing number of vehicles on the roads, leading to traffic jams.

Limited Road Capacity: Beijing’s road infrastructure is unable to accommodate the growing number of vehicles adequately. Although efforts have been made to expand the road network, the pace of development often lags behind the demand.

Geographic Constraints: Beijing is surrounded by mountains on three sides, which limits the available land for road expansion. This geographic constraint makes it challenging to create new roadways to address traffic congestion effectively.

Public Transportation Challenges: While Beijing has an extensive public transportation system, including buses and subways, the capacity often falls short of meeting the demand. Many commuters still prefer private vehicles, which adds to the traffic congestion.

With inputs from agencies

