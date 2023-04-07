Jails on Sails: After immigrants on barges, Rishi Sunak wants prisoners in boat jails

London: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is mulling over a plan of transferring prisoners into boats to tackle an ongoing problem of overcrowding in British jails.

According to government sources, the plan of housing prisoners in floating jails comes after the Home Office said that migrants would be sent to barges as a cheaper alternative to hotels.

The plan has, however, sparked fears and raised concerns over the safety of prisoners. Some have even pointed out to the cost of building such boats and fitting prison security with inmates.

As per a report by The Sun, talks are understood to be at an early stage and officials have been asked to gauge the plausibility of the plan.

The most recent prison count, as of March 31, stands at 84,372 inmates. The number of people incarcerated in Britain quadrupled in size between 1900 and 2018.

Concept of prison boats not new

The idea of holding inmates in boats is not a new one. Between 1977 to 2005, a prison ship called HMP Weare in Portland Docks was used to hold 400 convicts.

However, after many years of operation, the Home Office had to close it down after it was deemed “unnecessary” and too costly to maintain.

Prisoners and officials also complained of the space being too cramped up. Don Wood, of the Prison Officers Association for the Weare, told The Guardian at the time, “It did feel cramped – a bit like the cabin decks of a cross-channel ferry. The cells with sea views were okay, but others had no natural light so conditions were pretty miserable. The ventilation system was very old and starting to wear and it was noisy.”

