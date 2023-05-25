Jack Dorsey wants to 'break FBI' and other similar agencies into 'thousand pieces,' Musk agrees

It seems that people who own or manage social media platforms have a very difficult time in dealing with the intelligence service, especially the US intelligence services like the FBI, NSA, and CIA.

In a mysterious tweet on Tuesday, Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, seemed to criticize the US intelligence community. He posted a message that said, “Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds.,” accompanied by a link to a portrait of former US president John F. Kennedy.

“Scatter them into the winds…”

Dorsey’s tweet referred to a well-known quote attributed to Kennedy, who allegedly vowed to “break up the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds” after the agency’s failed attempt to overthrow Cuban leader Fidel Castro, famously known as the Bay of Pigs disaster.

However, the authenticity of Kennedy’s words is uncertain, as the only source for this quote is an anonymous official from the Kennedy administration, who reportedly shared it with a journalist from the New York Times three years after the president’s assassination.

Dorsey’s past comes to haunt him

Many Twitter users raised doubts about the authenticity of Dorsey’s apparent rejection of the FBI and CIA, claiming that he allowed these agencies to interfere with the platform during his tenure as CEO.

In the past, Twitter stood out as one of the few social media platforms that resisted participation in the NSA’s controversial PRISM surveillance program, which was disclosed by Edward Snowden, a former NSA contractor turned whistleblower, in 2013.

According to leaked slides from the agency, PRISM granted the NSA special access to the servers of major tech companies like Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple.

Is this Dorsey’s endorsement of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

Some of Dorsey’s followers seemed to interpret his tweet as a show of support for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who advocates for reining in intelligence agencies. Kennedy has publicly expressed his belief that the CIA played a role in the assassinations of both his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and his father, former US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Sr.

As for Musk, he appears to have aligned himself with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by scheduling a Twitter Spaces session for Wednesday. It is expected that during this session, DeSantis, a Republican, will officially announce his candidacy for the presidential election in 2024.

