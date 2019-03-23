Burj Khalifa lit up with photo of Jacinda Ardern hugging woman after Christchurch shootings as Dubai thanks New Zealand PM's for empathy after

An image of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern hugging a woman in the wake of the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch was projected onto the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, on Friday evening.

Ardern's response to the terror attack targeting Muslims has been widely appreciated.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted an image of the lit tower, with a message of solidarity.

"New Zealand today fell silent in honour of the mosque attacks' martyrs. Thank you Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand for your sincere empathy and support that has won the respect of 1.5 billion Muslims after the terrorist attack that shook the Muslim community around the world," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted.

Minutes after news of the Christchurch attack broke on 15 March, Ardern had announced that New Zealand would support all Muslims in the country, who make up less than 1 percent of the population.

Most victims of New Zealand's worst mass shooting were migrants or refugees from countries such as Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Somalia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"They are us," she had said while referring to the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

She also wore a headscarf on her first visit to the city after the attack. A week later, Ardern led an estimated 5,000 people in a prayer at Hagley Park in front of the Al Noor mosque, where most of the victims died.

"New Zealand mourns with you. We are one," she said in a short speech, followed by two minutes of silence.

With inputs from agencies

