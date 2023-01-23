'Jacinda Ardern was abused by public': New Zealand's upcoming PM says 'will shield family, kids''
Chris Hipkins said that a 'tiny percentage' of Kiwis were guilty for mistreating Ms. Ardern in remarks made on Sunday, following a unanimous vote by Labour Party MPs in his country to support him
Auckland: The next prime minister of New Zealand has sworn to shield his family from the “abhorrent” treatment that his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern, endured while in office.
On Thursday, Ms. Ardern made the decision to step down as prime minister, citing burnout.
In recent years, threats against her have increased. One such threat came from a man who said in a YouTube video that he was entitled to “kill the prime minister” for treason and betrayal.
It “does not represent who we are as a country,” he remarked.
“Men had an obligation to denounce misogyny,” he added.
He claimed to have realised that running for office made him “public property,” but that his family was not, and he wanted them to experience “normal Kiwi kid life.”
The number of threats against Ms. Ardern nearly tripled over the course of three years, according to data released in June.
Local media reported that at least eight threats against her had been prosecuted, including the guy who made the menacing YouTube video.
In January 2022, handwritten flyers threatening to “eradicate” Ms. Ardern were delivered to a number of residences, prompting police to launch an investigation.
Paul Buchanan, a retired intelligence officer, told Radio New Zealand that he thought Ms. Ardern will require more continuing security and protection than any previous prime leader of New Zealand.
The 44-year-old Mr. Hipkins has substantial political experience and served as New Zealand’s Covid response minister.
After Ms. Ardern formally resigns on Wednesday, he will take office as prime minister.
After receiving their support on Sunday, his colleagues gave him a standing ovation, and he hugged Ms. Ardern, whom
he referred to as “my very dear friend.”
Carmel Sepuloni is the first person of Pasifika heritage to hold the position when Mr. Hipkins appointed her as his deputy.
The population of New Zealand is made up of about 8% people who identify as being of Pacific island ancestry.
Grant Robertson, the previous deputy prime minister, will remain in his position as finance minister, according to
Mr. Hipkins, who will reveal his complete Cabinet tomorrow.
The cost of living dilemma facing New Zealanders, which will be a major topic in the general election later this year, was one of the prime minister’s top objectives while outlining his goals for the country.
