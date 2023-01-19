‘It's so... almost extra-terrestrial to think about, saving the planet’: John Kerry gets trolled

Switzerland: US climate envoy John Kerry is being slammed for his speech at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in which he called himself and the group of attendees a “select group of human beings” with an “almost extra-terrestrial” plan to save the planet.

The statement of Kerry in which he spoke ambitiously about their plan to save the planet from climate change is being termed as “hypocritical” and “delusional” by the critics.

What did Kerry say?

Kerry started his speech by warning attendees that “time is running out” to avoid climate change’s “worst consequences”.

“When you stop and think about it, it’s pretty extraordinary that we select group of human beings because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives, are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet,” Kerry said.

“It’s so… almost extra-terrestrial to think about, saving the planet. If you say that to most people most people, they think you’re just a crazy tree hugging and lefty liberal, you know, do-gooder, whatever,” he added.

Twitterati react to Kerry ‘extra-terrestrial’ remark

Republican political strategist and former Trump advisory board member Jason D Meister called Kerry’s remark the hypocrisy of the “select group”, asking, “Ever wonder why globalist elites like @BarackObama & @JohnKerry love spending millions on mansions on the sea shore built within a few feet of sea level if they’re so worried about climate change causing a melting of the polar ice caps and a dramatic rise in sea level?”

Ever wonder why globalist elites like @BarackObama & @JohnKerry love spending millions on mansions on the sea shore built within a few feet of sea level if they’re so worried about climate change causing a melting of the polar ice caps and a dramatic rise in sea level? #WEF23 https://t.co/3RjOs5ijfq — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) January 17, 2023

Canadian psychologist and anti-woke thinker Dr. Jordan Peterson asked Kerry, "Who are you going to sacrifice to save the planet @JohnKerry -- and do you think and how will you ensure that they have any say in the matter?"

Who are you gong to sacrifice to save the planet @JohnKerry -- and do you think and how will you ensure that they have any say in the matter? https://t.co/1ebEwjnGXx — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 17, 2023

Dr. Peterson further said: "Also, Mr. Kerry, with all due respect: "is" (crazy), not merely "sounds."

Conservative author Doug Powers slammed Kerry, saying: "Kerry’s 'select group of human beings' are psychotic, delusional, narcissistic, Marxist hypocrites trying to get richer by making everybody else more miserable."

Kerry’s “select group of human beings” are psychotic, delusional, narcissistic, Marxist hypocrites trying to get richer by making everybody else more miserable. https://t.co/aS6rNA1s8J — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 17, 2023

Reportedly, Kerry has been mocked by Republicans for touring across the globe on emissions-heavy planes, while speaking massively about the climate.

According to a Washington Free Beacon analysis, in around 15 months, Kerry flew more than 180,000 miles on flights that emitted over 9.5 million pounds of carbon, roughly 300 times an American’s average annual carbon footprint.

Kerry's office has recently said that the former secretary of State flies commercially or on military aircraft after he was criticised for using his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry's private jet to accept a climate award in Iceland in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.