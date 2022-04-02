'It's on the table': Pope Francis considering a visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv
On 23 March, Volodymyr Zelensky told Italian parliamentarians by video conference he had spoken to the pope and also invited him to Ukraine
Valletta: Pope Francis said Saturday he was still considering a visit to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv following invitations from the mayor and the president.
Aboard the papal plane en route to Malta for an official two-day visit, Francis was asked by a reporter whether a visit to the city was still possible.
"Yes, it's on the table," replied the 85-year-old.
In an 8 March letter to the pope written in English, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Francis' presence in the capital "is key for saving lives and paving the path to peace in our city, country and beyond."
"We appeal to you, as a spiritual leader, to show your compassion, to stand with the Ukrainian people by jointly spreading the call for peace," wrote Klitschko.
On 23 March, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Italian parliamentarians by video conference he had spoken to the pope and also invited him to Ukraine.
In the sixth week of the conflict, Ukraine has said it is beginning to regain territory north of Kyiv previously controlled by Russian forces, but the capital is still the target of Russian airstrikes and parts of the country have been reduced to rubble.
Francis has repeatedly spoken out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and again Saturday during his first address in Malta, he lashed out at war-mongering, in a veiled reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts..." he told Maltese dignitaries.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Norwegian judge to head UN probe into alleged human rights abuses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Erik Mose, the former president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, will be joined by Jasminka Dzumhur, the human rights ombudsperson in Bosnia and Pablo de Greiff of Colombia, on the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine
Four European nations expel Russian diplomats over spying concerns
Netherlands said it was expelling 17 Russians who it described as intelligence officers masquerading as diplomats. Belgium expelled 21 Russian diplomats. Czech Republic gave a Russian diplomat 72 hours to leave the country while Ireland expelled four Russian officials
UN nuclear watchdog chief in Ukraine to offer 'urgent technical assistance'
'The conflict is putting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger,' IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said. Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine's Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia plants